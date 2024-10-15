Chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) has had a tremendous performance streak over the past year. PPC is up ~86% year over year and 62% yearly. The stock's quantitative metrics are attractive, having an oddly low correlation to the
Pilgrim's Pride: Windfall Profits From Soybean Slump Will Not Likely Last
Summary
- Pilgrim's Pride has seen an 86% year-over-year rise, driven by low feed costs and favorable market conditions, with a forward P/E of ~9.7X.
- Despite ongoing bird flu outbreaks impacting supply, the company's business model benefits from declining soybean prices and low chicken inventories.
- PPC's profitability is expected to remain high in the short term, with the potential for reduced debt and improved balance sheet health.
- Long-term growth is limited, with a forward P/E likely around 15X, assuming normalization in feed and chicken inventories. Thus, PPC is stable but not a high-growth or value investment.
