Almost four years ago, I recommended buying Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) for its reliable business model and its attractive valuation. Since then, I have often reiterated my bullish thesis. In my latest article, in February, I
Enterprise Bancorp Still Has Upside, Despite Its Recent Rally
Summary
- Enterprise Bancorp remains a buy thanks to its attractive valuation, resilient business model, and expected recovery in net interest margins as interest rates decrease.
- The Fed's anticipated interest rate reductions will likely boost EBTC's earnings per share, potentially driving the stock price up by 34% over the next two years.
- The bank's consistent loan growth and high insider ownership underscore its disciplined management and reliability, having remained profitable for 139 consecutive quarters.
- While a rebound in inflation poses a risk, the most probable scenario aligns with the Fed's guidance, suggesting continued interest rate reductions and further stock appreciation.
