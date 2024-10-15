The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is an equity-focused ETF that generates income from a call writing strategy. The covered call ETF owns a large portfolio of technology companies and its portfolio is heavily over-weight Mag 7 stocks
JEPQ: Earn 9.5% For Owning Mag 7 Stocks
Summary
- The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF focuses on tech stocks, using a covered call strategy to generate monthly income.
- JEPQ's portfolio is heavily weighted towards Mag 7 stocks, offering strong exposure to the AI sector, with top holdings like Apple and Nvidia.
- JEPQ has outperformed its more diversified counterpart, JEPI, with a 1-year NAV return of 16.21% versus JEPI's 11.23%, thanks to tech stock performance.
- While JEPQ offers high returns and yield, its tech focus poses risks if the sector underperforms, making JEPI a more balanced alternative.
