Verizon: A New Chapter In Telecom History

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Verizon's strategic acquisition of Frontier Communications for $20 billion aims to expand its fiber broadband footprint, potentially enhancing its competitive edge in rural markets.
  • The Q2 2024 results highlighted a 0.6% revenue increase to $32.8 billion, driven by a 3.5% rise in wireless service revenue, despite a 13% drop in wireless equipment sales.
  • Despite the recent decline in adjusted EPS, Verizon's strong cash flow and improved balance sheet, with net unsecured debt reduced to $122.8 billion, support its growth strategy.
  • My updated dividend discount estimate suggests a $50.75 price target for Verizon with an 18% upside, resulting in a cumulative yield of over 24% by 2025.
  • I reiterate my "Buy" rating again, retaining my belief that Verizon can adapt to the changing telecommunications landscape and take advantage of future opportunities, especially AI and mobile edge computing.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Verizon office building in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

My Thesis Update

I started covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock in January 2024 and updated it in April stating that VZ stock had a 20% nominal upside potential, not including the very high 6% dividend yield. In July, I confirmed my

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.84K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
VZ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News