In recent quarters American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has reported a sustained increase in comparable sales across all of its brands. This is a marked shift from the earlier declines in sales witnessed at its
American Eagle Outfitters: Back On Track For Growth
Summary
- American Eagle Outfitters shows promising growth, with a notable turnaround in its American Eagle brand, achieving four consecutive quarters of sales growth.
- Despite lowering growth guidance, AEO exceeded sales growth estimates, with a 7% increase in comparable store sales, outperforming consensus estimates.
- Aerie's sales growth has slowed but remains strong; overall, AEO's gross margins have improved due to cost management and online sales.
- AEO is undervalued with a forward P/E ratio of 11.52, below its 5-year average, presenting a potential re-rating opportunity if growth continues.
