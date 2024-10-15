Global Payments: Don't Be A Hero... Yet (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 15, 2024 8:00 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock
Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Global Payments has potential but faces high debt and mixed investor sentiment. Comparisons to Fiserv suggest a possible turnaround.
  • Our analysis indicates a bearish setup; price needs to stabilize around $80-$82 or break above $118 for a bullish outlook.
  • Markets are driven by crowd behavior and sentiment; understanding these patterns through Elliott Wave Theory can guide investment decisions such as the current setup.
  • Our methodology ranks probabilistic market movements and provides alternative perspectives to adapt to changing market conditions.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young man standing in front of superhero shadow

Klaus Vedfelt

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

You may not have heard of this name, but you probably have used their services, perhaps even today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is everywhere. With a start back

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
10.01K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in GPN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News