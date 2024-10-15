Wall Street Breakfast: Performance Check

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Performance check
Wall Street is decked out for its quarterly festival of earnings. Companies are ready with their commentary, analysts are prepared with their projections, and investors are eager to place new bets on the markets. With the S&P 500 and Dow posting new record highs on Monday, the market sentiment looks entirely positive.
Contenders this week: About 40 S&P 500 companies are going to report their third-quarter performance to investors over the next couple of days, which includes Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Netflix (NFLX), and Procter & Gamble (PG). That gives investors a plethora of data points to assess the health of the U.S. economy as Wall Street awaits the November elections. For the S&P 500 as a whole, EPS growth is expected at 5% in Q3 ’24, on 4.7% revenue growth.
Bull run: Wall Street’s bull market has entered its third year, climbing a total of 62.5% over a total of 502 trading days. The S&P 500 (SP500) bottomed out at 3,577 on October 12, 2022, and has since rallied to the top. Factors boosting this run include the advent of artificial intelligence and a Federal Reserve that looks to be on track to deliver a soft landing. Among the bunch, the Magnificent 7 have done most of the heavy lifting in the bull run.
Bar too low? With quarterly earnings seeming to be off to a good start, Christine Short notes in a third-quarter results preview that sell-side analysts have ratcheted down their estimates more than usual this earnings season. Since June 30, Q3 earnings estimates have come down by 3.6 percentage points, more than the 3.3 percentage points that have been seen on average over the last 10 years. While expectations have tempered since earlier in the year, the corporate sector remains strong, with ample buffers given elevated profit margins and strong balance sheets, counters Principal Financial Group in Earnings Season: Starting From A Place Of Resilience.
What else is happening...
Medical Properties Trust (MPW) findings refute short sellers' allegations.
Google's (GOOG) operating income, EPS estimates, at risk from capex.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to sell 49% stake in Coop Mineraloel in $1.24B deal.
Coty (COTY) warns of slower U.S. growth, more cost-cutting measures.
Frontier's (FYBR) major holder plans to vote against sale to Verizon (VZ).
California governor signs law aimed at preventing spiking gas prices.
Acting Labor Secretary visits Seattle in bid to end strike at Boeing (BA).
Auto parts retailers face macro headwinds, but which can outperform?
Stronger M&A activity among small caps will boost their performance.
Bitcoin spikes to over $65K after China's weekend stimulus announcement.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +0.8%. Hong Kong -3.7%. China -2.5%. India -0.1%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.5%. Paris -0.7%. Frankfurt +0.4%.
Futures at 6:15, Dow flat. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude -5.4% at $69.81. Gold +0.2% to $2,670.00. Bitcoin +1.3% to $65,628.
Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.07%.
Today's Economic Calendar
08:30 AM Empire State Mfg Index
11:00 AM Treasury Buyback Announcement (Preliminary)
11:30 AM Fed's Daly Speech
01:05 PM Fed's Kugler Speech
07:00 PM Fed's Bostic Speech
Companies reporting earnings today »