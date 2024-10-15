GOF: The Ascending Valuation Is A Problem

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.29K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • GOF is a diversified closed-end fund with a strong long-term performance, yielding 13.8% annually since inception.
  • The fund's current valuation is rich, trading at a 32% premium to NAV.
  • GOF's portfolio is credit-heavy, leveraging high-yield debt and securitized loans.
  • We explore valuation risk and assess its application to GOF.
Woman looking down deep hole in large pink smart phone

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Oh How The World Can Change!

It is amazing how quickly the world can change. Over a period of just two years, interest rates have taken the world of yield on a roller coaster, reflected in the ten-year treasury’s yield (

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.29K Followers
REITer's Digest is a discussion forum for my thoughts on investments. I spent more than ten years working in the real estate industry, including an S&P500 REIT and a Big Four consulting group. I am light-hearted, open-minded, and a student of the game. Investing is not for the faint of heart and we're in this together...

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, RLTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News