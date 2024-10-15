Iris Energy: A Mistake That Undid A Thousand Efforts

Oct. 15, 2024 5:55 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock
Made Easy - Finance
(13min)

Summary

  • We believe that IREN is a policy change away from becoming a viable investment.
  • This article explains how IREN's no-HODL is holding back profitability, destroying shareholder equity, and potentially rendering its thousand expansion efforts irrelevant.
  • IREN's cost basis with the newer fleets and HPC can rival CLSK, but its profitability profile remains inferior because CLSK can sell Bitcoin at potentially higher prices in the future.
  • Overall, IREN's no-HODL policy is a dealbreaker for us as it is detrimental to its profitability prospects and valuation.
Introduction

There's a saying:

A single mistake can undo a thousand good deeds

We think that this saying reflects our thesis for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) quite accurately.

IREN was an underdog just two years ago. It grew its capacity from 0.8

Hi, founder of Made Easy Finance here.I hold a PhD in algorithmic trading with AI from one of the top 60 universities globally, alongside an MBA. I’ve taught at leading universities, awarded research grants,  published dozens of high-impact Q1 research papers in areas spanning from Bitcoin to genomics in collaborations with government institutions, and etc.But those aren't important. What really matters to me is my strong drive to create value and solve real-world problems.Made Easy Finance was created to help break down businesses and understand how the stock market works. Its goal isn’t just to find their true value or make good returns, but also for me to gain the experience to one day build something of my own that truly brings value to the world.Made Easy Finance calls Seeking Alpha its home because you the community, the editors, and our fellow contributors. I hope our work continues to make a positive impact on your investment journey.Note: I’m just human, and neither I nor my team are financial advisors. So, always do your own research too. Thanks for being a part of the journey. And as always, invest safely.

