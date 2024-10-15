Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) positions itself as one of the safest business development companies regarding portfolio structure and regular dividend safety. As we will later review the numbers, that's not an unreasonable stance given its regular (base) dividend coverage, which ensures its resilience
Sixth Street Specialty Lending: How's Dividend After Interest Rate Cut
Summary
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a defensive BDC with strong base dividend coverage, even amid potential interest rate cuts.
- TSLX's portfolio is well-diversified, focusing on first-lien debt, with low non-accruals and reasonable industry exposure.
- Despite interest rate cuts, TSLX's dividend coverage remains robust, with room for special dividends.
- TSLX trades at a premium to NAV, reflecting its quality, but I expect more attractive entry points in the upcoming quarters.
