MicroStrategy's 'Infinite Money Glitch'

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.61K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • MicroStrategy's stock has vastly outperformed Bitcoin, driven by its BTC treasury strategy and increased retail interest, not necessarily a short squeeze.
  • The company's "infinite money glitch" involves borrowing at low rates to buy appreciating Bitcoin, leveraging its software business to cover interest payments.
  • The main risk is the company's reliance on speculative Bitcoin interest and the sustainability of borrowing at low rates for continued BTC purchases.
  • Given the 160% premium to BTC holdings, I recommend investing directly in Bitcoin or spot ETFs rather than MicroStrategy at this juncture.

Bitcoin icon with blue light on microchip surrounded with icons of different world currencies on complex circuit board. International finance concept. 3D Illustration

alejomiranda

Perhaps one of the most interesting assets in the financial markets for followers of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies is the equity in MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). I've covered MSTR a few times for Seeking Alpha and

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.61K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News