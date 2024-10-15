MicroStrategy's 'Infinite Money Glitch'
Summary
- MicroStrategy's stock has vastly outperformed Bitcoin, driven by its BTC treasury strategy and increased retail interest, not necessarily a short squeeze.
- The company's "infinite money glitch" involves borrowing at low rates to buy appreciating Bitcoin, leveraging its software business to cover interest payments.
- The main risk is the company's reliance on speculative Bitcoin interest and the sustainability of borrowing at low rates for continued BTC purchases.
- Given the 160% premium to BTC holdings, I recommend investing directly in Bitcoin or spot ETFs rather than MicroStrategy at this juncture.
