Fed Cuts Plus China Stimulus Solidify EM Bond Momentum

Oct. 15, 2024
Summary

  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was up 3.26% in September, compared to up 2.62% for its benchmark.
  • China's monetary, structural, and fiscal stimulus are supportive of commodities and rest-of-world growth.
  • CNY stability continues to anchor Asian EM as a safe haven during rough times and is supportive during growth-positive times, such as may be being inaugurated now.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

China stimulus and the start to the Fed's cutting only add to emerging market bonds' strong momentum heading into the end of 2024.

The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was up 3.26% in September, compared to up 2.62% for its benchmark. Year to

