Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Daniel Morris

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Ericsson's Third Quarter 2024 Results. With me here in the studio today, Borje Ekholm, our President and CEO and our CFO, Lars Sandstrom.

As usual, we'll have a short presentation followed by Q&A. And in order to ask a question, you'll need to join the conference by phone. Details can be found in today's earnings release and on the investor relations website.

Please be advised that today's call is being recorded and that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and certain planning assumptions, which are subject to risk and uncertainties. The actual results may differ materially due to factors mentioned in today's press release and discussed in this conference call. We encourage you to read about these risks and uncertainties in our earnings report, as well as in our annual report.

I'll now hand the call over to Borje and Lars for their introductory comments.

Borje Ekholm

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call for third quarter. So, we delivered a solid Q3, marked by a period of intense focus on strategic and operational execution. But