Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Oklo, NuScale surge as Google backs new small nuclear reactors to power AI. (00:26) Frontier's second-largest holder plans to vote against sale to Verizon - Reuters. (01:22) Acting Labor Secretary visits Seattle in bid to end strike at Boeing. (01:55)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Advanced nuclear technology companies Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) closed Monday +9.7% and +6% respectively, after Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) said it signed the world's first corporate agreement to buy power from multiple small modular reactors to meet electricity demand for artificial intelligence.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) said it will purchase power generated by seven reactors to be built by nuclear energy startup Kairos Power, targeting the addition of 500 MW of nuclear power starting at the end of the decade; financial terms were not disclosed.

Kairos will need to obtain full construction and design permitting from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as permits from local agencies, a process that can take years; the company has secured a construction permit from the NRC to build a demonstration reactor in Tennessee.

The second-largest shareholder of Frontier Communications' (NASDAQ:FYBR) plans to vote against its planned almost $10 billion sale to Verizon (VZ).

Glendon Capital Management, which owns an almost 10% stake in Frontier (FYBR), plans to oppose the sale as it believes Verizon's $38.50 a share offer for Frontier is too low, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon and Frontier didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su traveled to Seattle to meet with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the union representing about 33,000 striking workers.

The goal is to bring management and union negotiators back to the bargaining table as the strike enters its fifth week.

The visit comes days after Boeing (BA) said it would cut 17,000 jobs and book $5 billion in charges amid efforts to keep its credit rating above junk status. A lower credit rating has the potential to raise its borrowing costs or to limit its access to capital.

"The strike will eventually end, and the question becomes, 'what does Boeing (BA) look like after the strike?'" Ronald Epstein, analyst at Bank of America, said in an October 13 report. "Not only do we expect Boeing’s costs to rise (pressuring 737 margins), but we also expect more delivery delays, which would limit its ability to seek any reprieve from customers."

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Odds rising that Saudi Arabia may 'open floodgates' on oil production - report

California governor signs law aimed at preventing spiking gas prices

S&P Global warns the auto industry has a tough road ahead

Catalyst watch:

Hong Kong-based Samfine Creation Holdings Group (SFHG) is expected to start trading after pricing its IPO. The IPO lockup periods expire for blocks of shares of Ibotta (IBTA), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), Serve Robotics (SERV), and Mingteng International (MTEN).

Notable investor events include Charles Schwab's (SCHW) business update call and the appearances by Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO), Ocugen (OCGN), and Vivani Medical (VANI) at the three-day Maxim Healthcare Summit.

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) will hold its Tech World 2024 event. The company is expected to highlight its comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions, services, and devices. The event will also feature a high-profile group of speakers, including from Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AMD (AMD) CEO Dr. Lisa Su, and Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Christiano Amon.

The National Retail Federation will hold a media call to release its retail sales forecast for the 2024 winter holiday season.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is down 5% at $70/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.3% at $65,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Ericsson (ERIC) is up 8.6% following the Swedish telecom company's better-than-expected Q3 core earnings and a surge in North American demand.

On today’s economic calendar: