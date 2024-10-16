Why Huntington Bancshares Has Tremendous Total Return Potential

The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.49K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares has rallied 52% over the past year, recovering from the regional bank crisis, with potential upside remaining.
  • HBAN's fundamentals are strong, with sequential and year-over-year growth in loans and deposits.
  • The dividend yield is 4%, which is above most peers in the financial sector.
  • HBAN is trading at a premium multiple, but offers high single-digit to low double-digit return potential at a minimum.
  • If the company can achieve its EPS growth estimates, then total returns could be significantly higher than my base case, making the stock a buy today.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been one of the better stocks to own in the in the financial sector recently.

The stock suffered a tremendous drop in value following the regional bank crisis that occurred in March 2023, but has railed

This article was written by

The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.49K Followers
I've written about investing for Seeking Alpha since 2015 and for Sure Dividend since 2018. I focus primarily on owning shares of companies that have demonstrated long histories of dividend growth. These types of companies have largely proven successful at raising dividends through multiple recessionary periods, a sign that their business models are strong enough to withstand a downturn in the economy. We are long: Energy: CVX Finance: JPM AFL MA V TDIndustrials: LMT MMM HON CMI GD RTX CAT SWK UPSTeleco: T VZConsumer Staples: KO PG GIS PEP MKC DG COST ULConsumer Discretionary: SBUX DIS NKE TGT VFC MCD HD LOWTech: MSFT APPL CSCO ADP GOOGLHealthcare : ABBV ABT JNJ CVS SYK PFE AMGN REITs: O WPCUtilities: D SO NEE DUKCEF: BME ETV

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News