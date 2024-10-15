I assigned a “Buy” rating to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock in July 2024, highlighting their strong product pipeline and the acquisition of Shockwave Medical. Johnson & Johnson delivered a solid financial result for
Johnson & Johnson Q3: Strengthening Cardiovascular Device Portfolio
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating for Johnson & Johnson, driven by their robust cardiovascular device portfolio and recent acquisitions, with a fair value of $195 per share.
- The acquisition of V-Wave enhances Johnson & Johnson's MedTech business, opening new opportunities in the high-growth heart failure device market.
- Johnson & Johnson's Q3 results exceeded expectations, with 26.5% year-over-year growth in the cardiovascular market and a 5.4% adjusted operational revenue growth.
- Despite headwinds in China, Johnson & Johnson's decentralization strategy and ongoing acquisitions are expected to drive organic revenue growth and margin expansion.
