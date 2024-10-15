MCHI: Far Too Risky For Long-Term Investors

Oct. 15, 2024 10:07 AM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)VPL, FXI
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
352 Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Trade tensions with China have escalated, with the Biden administration maintaining and increasing tariffs on Chinese goods in recent years with possible more tariffs coming if Trump wins this fall.
  • China is also facing trade issues with the European Union, leading to retaliatory tariffs on European brandy.
  • Fraud in the region, civil unrest, and overproduction issues are further reasons investors should avoid China-specific ETFs.
  • More diversified ETFs such as VPL are less risky and provide more dividend income for long-term investors.

Great Wall of China, China

Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investors have been rushing to get into Chinese stocks and the Chinese market lately. I thought I would share how I'm playing international markets as I have several foreign ETFs within my retirement fund.

As

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
352 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MCHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News