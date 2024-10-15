Last week, shares of Canadian cannabis and beverage firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw its shares hit a new multi-year low after the company reported its fiscal Q1 results. While the stock did bounce back, it still was
Tilray: Another Weed In The Garden
Summary
- Tilray's Q1 revenue missed estimates by $21 million, showing 13% year-over-year growth driven by beverage acquisitions, while cannabis revenue declined nearly 13%.
- The company reported a larger GAAP operating loss, but improved GAAP net loss, and a 13% decline in adjusted EBITDA, with significant cash burn and shareholder dilution.
- Tilray's valuation discount to Canopy Growth has narrowed, with analysts still very positive but cutting their price targets over time.
