Robinhood's AUC Surge Fuels Growth

Summary

  • Robinhood’s funded customer base grew 34% since 2021, reaching 24.2 million accounts by Q2 2024, indicating strong engagement.
  • AUC surged 72.6%, rising from $80.9 billion in Q1 2021 to $139.7 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Millennials hold 50% of Robinhood’s total AUC ($79 billion), positioning them as a critical target demographic for future growth.
  • Robinhood's transaction-based revenues increased by 69.4% YoY in Q2 2024, driven by options and cryptocurrency trading.
  • Revenue estimates for Q3 2024 forecast 39% YoY growth, with potential upside from stock buybacks and customer acquisition.
Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is demonstrating strong growth potential through its expanding funded customer base and increasing Assets Under Custody (AUC). With funded accounts growing 34% since 2021 and AUC surging by 72.6%, the platform continues to attract a wealthier client base, driving engagement

Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

