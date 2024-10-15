My ratings for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) thus far have all been Buy ratings, founded on the premise that Elon Musk is likely to be successful in executing Tesla's pivot from EVs to autonomous taxis and humanoid
Tesla: Slow Q3, But Cybercab Event Signals Growth Ahead
Summary
- Tesla's 'We, Robot' unveiling on 10/10 was a historic milestone in the company's robotics legacy.
- Tesla's Q3 production and delivery numbers missed the consensus, reinforcing my lower expectations for near-term revenue growth.
- However, in the medium to long term, Tesla could achieve a revenue CAGR of 22.5% to over 30%, based on successful Cybercab and Optimus execution.
- Despite near-term slower growth, Tesla's market cap could reach $920 billion within the next twelve months.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.