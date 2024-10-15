Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carmen Calisto - Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Goy Hoeshin - Group CFO

Zak Calisto - Founder, CEO & Director

Carmen Calisto

Hello and welcome to Karooooo's Financial Year 2025 Q2 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we would like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the Group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. And together with Hoeshin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our Q2 results and key business highlights.

Our Group CEO and founder, Zak Calisto, will be available for Q&A following our presentation. All investors are advised to read the disclaimer. During the call, we will review both of Karooooo's operating units, Cartrack and Karooooo Logistics. For those new to Karooooo, Cartrack is our operations management SaaS platform focused in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Cartrack operates at scale and has a very attractive financial profile. As of August 2024, Cartrack's annual recurring revenue was [ZAR3,990 million] (ph) or $224 million.

And Cartrack's Q2 operating profit margin was 29%. Historically, Cartrack's operating momentum has driven Karooooo’s growth and strong financial performance. Karooooo Logistics is our rapidly growing delivery as a service business that empowers large enterprises to scale their ecommerce operations and capabilities. Karooooo Logistics is a structurally lower margin business than Cartrack, and it is growing rapidly. As of August 2024, Karooooo Logistics annualized B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue was ZAR418 million or $24 million.

Given Karooooo Logistics' robust revenue growth, we are very excited about the long-term growth opportunity for the business. We are also proud that Karooooo Logistics is profitable at its current scale. In Q2, Karooooo delivered another strong quarter with total revenue of 1,107 million ZAR, an increase of 16% year-on-year, subscription revenue of ZAR986 million, an increase of 15% year-on-year, and adjusted earnings per share