Our Top 5 Investments From 2022, A Long-Term Review

Summary

  • Our top 5 investments—Palantir, Exxon Mobil, Energy Transfer, AT&T, and Meta—have outperformed the S&P 500, returning over 86% in nearly 3 years.
  • Palantir leads with strong FCF growth, benefiting from the AI wave, while ExxonMobil and Energy Transfer excel in the oil sector.
  • AT&T, despite underperformance, shows promise with growing fiber revenues and phone subscribers, while Meta's high AI investments make it less attractive for new positions.
  • We recommend holding all except Meta due to valuation concerns, emphasizing long-term potential and diversified sector performance.
  The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

Almost 3-years ago, we published an article, our top 5 investment recommendations of 2022. While we were specifically highlighting the investments for the following year, we are "The Value Portfolio" and we recommend investing in a company for the long term, not

