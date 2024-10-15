The Best Value For The Next 2 Years

John Early profile picture
John Early
1.99K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • The economy is headed for recession, probably in the first half of 2025. Stocks could start a bear market anytime, likely within a month or two.
  • Fear of resurgent inflation is misdirected. Deflation will more likely be the problem.
  • Interest rates will likely trend down sharply in the next two years. Long-term stripped Treasury Bonds could double in value over the next year or two.

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

Recession Watch

The pattern of Treasury yields leading into recessions is clear, but often misunderstood. At some point in a business cycle, demand/desperation for short-term financing drives short-term interest rates above longer-term rates. This is referred to as the yield curve inverting.

This article was written by

John Early profile picture
John Early
1.99K Followers
Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While not owning any shares in EDV or GOVZ I have large positions in Long Term Stripped Treasury Bonds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EDV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDV
--
GOVZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News