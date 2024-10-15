It was a banner first three quarters of global travel in 2024. According to US TSA checkpoint data, 2024 ranked as the best airport passenger volume since at least 2019. Recent trends are less sanguine, despite a return to normal with business
JETS: Flying High Since August, But A Longer-Term Holding Pattern
Summary
- Despite a strong travel boom, global airline shares have underperformed due to aggressive capacity and softer ticket fares.
- JETS ETF has seen declining assets under management and underperformed the S&P 500, with significant concentration in the 'Big 4' US airlines.
- November historically yields strong returns for JETS, but technical resistance and macroeconomic risks suggest caution despite recent momentum.
- The ETF's low P/E ratio and rising 200-day moving average offer potential, but macro challenges and technical overbought conditions warrant a hold stance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.