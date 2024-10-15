Greed And How To Lose 100% Of Your Money

Oct. 15, 2024 12:08 PM ET1 Comment
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • In this post, how greed played a key role in the investor’s downfall, and the steps that could have been taken to mitigate the risks.
  • Markets are always cyclical, and what goes up eventually comes down.
  • An effective risk management tool is setting stop-loss or trailing stop orders on investments.
  • Regular profit-taking and storing those gains in the safety of Treasury bonds would have yielded a massive amount of protected wealth.

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

In the movies, greed is a trait often exhibited by the rich and powerful as a means to an end. Of particular note is the famous quote from Michael Douglas in the 1987 movie classic “Wall Street:”

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
31.34K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News