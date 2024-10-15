Google: Waymo Is Too Small To Move The Needle
Summary
- Self-driving vehicles promise to improve road safety and reduce transportation costs.
- While it has been a long road, Waymo has a viable solution that is now being commercially scaled.
- Waymo is the clear market leader and is positioned to begin contributing to Google's bottom line over the next few years.
- Despite Waymo's potential value, Google's large market cap means returns will be dominated by its advertising and cloud businesses.
