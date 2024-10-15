Semiconductor ETFs: iShares Provides Better Diversification Than VanEck
Summary
- SMH and SOXX offer exposure to a highly attractive semiconductor space that strives in the ongoing AI revolution.
- AI's increasing demand drives semiconductor growth, with both ETFs' holdings like NVIDIA and Broadcom providing essential hardware for AI advancements.
- Investors who choose to avoid cherry-picking in the first place should be better off with SOXX as it offers a higher degree of diversification than comparable SMH.
- Risks include geopolitical tensions, high concentration, and sector volatility, but the ETF remains a viable pick for semiconductor exposure.
