Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q3 2024 Commentary

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

This note highlights the results of the Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund investment portfolio for the September quarter of 2024. It is published amidst the ongoing developments with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, declining inflation rates, Mideast tensions, and upcoming elections.

The net asset value of the I shares increased by +$1.95 per share ($37.98 to $39.93) during the September quarter. For the twelve-month period ending 30 September 2024 the net asset value of the I shares increased +$7.11 ($32.82 to $39.93), after deducting a -$1.19/share reduction in net asset value per share due to the Q4'2023 capital gains dividend paid by your fund. For the September quarter, your fund's I share return of +5.13% trailed the +6.61% return of the MSCI All Country World Index. For the trailing 12-month period ending 30 September 2024, your fund's I share return of +29.1% lagged the 31.8% return of the MSCI All Country World Index. Generally speaking, multi-year returns of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund have exceeded the returns of the MSCI All Country World Index. Performance comparisons of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund to its benchmark over various periods are shown elsewhere on this site.

We are now in the 18th year of managing Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund. From its inception on 28 July 2006 through 30 September 2024, Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund has outpaced the MSCI All Country World Index by an average margin of more than 2.7% per year, resulting in a total cumulative return since inception of 486% (I shares) versus 272% for the MSCI All Country World Index.

As of 30 September 2024 the weighted average price/earnings ratio for the equity investments of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund was 18.1x. This compares to a weighted average multiple of 20.8x for the MSCI All Country World Index on the same date.

Average Annual Returns(%, as of 30 Sep 2024)

QTR YTD 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR 10-YR ITD A Shares MUTF:THOAX (Incep: 28 Jul 2006) Without Sales Charge 5.06 17.77 28.68 8.18 14.41 8.94 9.79 With Sales Charge 0.33 12.47 22.88 6.53 13.36 8.44 9.52 I Shares MUTF:THOIX (Incep: 28 Jul 2006) 5.13 18.07 29.05 8.51 14.75 9.29 10.22 MSCI All Country World Index 6.61 18.66 31.76 8.09 12.19 9.39 7.50 Click to enlarge

ITD = Inception to Date Periods less than one year are not annualized. Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. For performance current to the most recent month end, visit Leading Global Asset Management Firm for Investors Worldwide or call 877-215-1330. The maximum sales charge for the Fund's A shares is 4.50%. There is no up-front sales charge for class I shares. The total annual fund operating expenses are as follows: A shares, 1.33%; I shares, 1.06%. Thornburg Investment Management and/or Thornburg Securities LLC have contractually agreed to waive fees and reimburse expenses through at least 1 February 2025, for some of the share classes, resulting in net expense ratios of the following: I shares, 0.99%. For more detailed information on fund expenses, please see the fund's prospectus. Click to enlarge

We believe that our strategy of owning a focused portfolio of firms with above average revenue growth that are value priced with respect to revenue/ earnings/cash flow vis-à-vis the overall market has been a key ingredient to long term outperformance by Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund.

Listed in Table 1 in descending order are the 25 largest equity holdings in the fund as of 30 September 2024, along with their returns in the first 9 months of 2024 and in calendar 2023. Returns are shown in $US, assuming reinvestment of dividends in shares of the firm. We also show the trailing 1-year and 5-year average annual revenue growth rates for these businesses through the latest reported period. For rough comparison:

The trailing 5 year weighted average revenue growth rate of the 2,687 firms included in the MSCI All Country World Index was +2.6%/year through 30 June 2024. The average revenue growth rate of firms included in the MSCI All Country World Index was +0.2% for the trailing 12-month period ending 30 June 2024.

The trailing 5 year weighted average annual revenue per share growth rate of the 37 equity holdings in the Thornburg Global Opportunities portfolio was +9.6%/ year through the most recent reported annual fiscal period, which ended 30 June 2024 for a majority of the firms listed. The weighted average 1 year revenue per share growth rate of these firms was +10.1% through the most recently reported 12-month period.

The weighted average portfolio revenue growth rates per share of your fund's portfolio has significantly exceeded that of the MSCI All Country World Index.

Table 1 | Global Opportunities Fund-Top 25 Equity Holdings

(As of 30 Sep 2024. Together, these firms comprise approximately 81% of the fund's total assets, near cash debt comprises 3% of fund assets, and 12 other equities comprise a total of approximately 16% of fund assets.) Click to enlarge

Name of Company 2024 YTD Returns ($US) Calendar 2023 Total Returns ($US) Trailing 5 Year Revenue/Share Annual Growth Rate* Trailing 1 Year Revenue/Share Growth Rate* META Platforms (Facebook) 62.2% 194.1% 21.8% 27.3% Global social networking, communications, internet-based content, and advertising Alphabet Inc "A" (Google) (GOOG,GOOGL) 19.0% 58.3% 19.8% 16.9% Internet-based search & advertising, content, software applications, and data centers. Bank of Ireland (OTCPK:BKRIF) 30.5% -2.4% 18.9% 43.8% Diversified financial services provider serving Ireland and U.K customers Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) -22.6% 42.1% 3.8% 3.8% Manufactures consumer & industrial electronic products; leading semiconductor producer Reliance Industries 13.9% 11.1% 13.3% 6.8% India-based conglomerate: chemicals, refining, #1 mobile telco and #1 retailer in India BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) 5.8% 29.7% 3.2% 7.8% Multinational commercial & capital markets bank. Most operations centered in Europe Citigroup (C) 25.1% 18.9% 6.1% 3.3% Multi-national banking & financial services firm Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) -4.7% -16.0% 9.6% 3.1% U.S. centric wealth management platform, securities brokerage, and bank Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 57.8% 35.6% 19.3% 9.4% Taiwan-based designer & manufacturer of semiconductors TotalEnergies SE (TTE) 0.5% 14.0% 4.9% -6.8% Global oil & gas producer and distributor and low carbon electricity supplier SAP SE 49.5% 52.0% 4.9% 6.6% Germany-based global software developer for business applications Freeport-McMoran Inc. (FCX) 18.4% 13.7% 9.3% 12.5% Global mining company with significant reserves of important ores AT&T Inc. (T) 37.4% -2.7% -7.5% 0.2% Communications services provider and network operator Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) -8.2% -15.0% -4.1% 36.4% Operates casinos, hotels, & other entertainment facilities in Macau. Hit by Covid-19 closure, now recovering. Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) 39.9% -10.8% 17.7% 10.5% Internet infrastructure and e-commerce services provider Barratt Development -7.6% 61.2% -1.8% -19.5% UK homebuilder TJX Companies 26.6% 19.7% 8.4% 10.3% Leading off-price apparel & home fashion retailer with > 4,000 stores worldwide, TJ Maxx Click to enlarge

Table 1 (continued)

Name of Company 2024 YTD Returns ($US) Calendar 2023 Total Returns ($US) Trailing 5 Year Revenue/Share Annual Growth Rate* Trailing 1 Year Revenue/Share Growth Rate* OCI NV (OTCPK:OCINF) -1.8% -4.3% -4.8% -23.5% Producer & distributor of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Selling major subsidiaries in 2024. CACI International, Inc 55.8% 7.7% 11.3% 18.4% Command & control, communications, cyber security services to business & government Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 19.6% 76.0% 14.8% 27.4% Online travel agency with multiple brands Shell PLC (SHEL) 3.0% 20.9% 0.2% -9.0% Global oil & gas producer and distributor Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) 53.5% -6.9% 13.3% 9.2% E-commerce and digital entertainment holding company, based in China NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) 36.2% 5.3% 5.5% 37.6% Netherlands based life and casualty insurer Techtronic Industries (OTCQX:TTNDY) 30.1% 9.2% 14.1% 8.2% Power tool manufacturer Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) 26.7% 24.3% 6.6% 0.1% Multinational telecommunications network operator, controls T-Mobile U.S. Click to enlarge

* Trailing 12 months as of 30 Jun 2024 or most recent reported period vs prior comparable 12 month periods 1 and 5 years earlier. Source: Thornburg Past performance does not guarantee future results. Click to enlarge

Together, these firms comprised approximately 81% of the fund's total assets as of 30 September 2024. Nearcash debt investments comprised 3% of fund assets, and 12 other equities comprised a total of approximately 16% of fund assets. Individual position sizes of the fund's top 25 positions range from approximately 6% (Meta Platforms) to approximately 2% for those shown near the bottom of this list.

These are not trivial businesses. Weighted average revenue growth for the Thornburg Global Opportunities portfolio exceeded global GDP growth for the most recently reported trailing 1-year and 5-year periods. As previously described, the average revenue/share growth rates of these businesses significantly exceeded the revenue growth of the MSCI All Country World Index over the trailing 1 and 5-year periods. Most of these businesses emerged from the economic valley of the COVID period with their competitive positions intact or improved and ready to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The reader will notice a high incidence of investments in firms tied to the digital economy, in producers of critical resources, and in financial intermediaries that we believe should benefit from interest rates determined primarily by free market forces. For now, there appears to be subdued investor confidence in the outlook for industrial commodity sector businesses. This is evidenced by the lackluster relative or even negative share price performances of some investments from these sectors in your fund's portfolio during 2023 and continuing in the first 9 months of 2024.

Nineteen equities made positive contributions to Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund portfolio performance of at least 0.20% during Q3'2024. Leading contributors to portfolio performance for the quarter included U.S. technology giant Meta Platforms; Chinese digital commerce giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings; telecommunications network operators Zegona Communications, AT&T (T), Converge Information & Communications, and Deutsche Telekom; financials Bank of Ireland, BNP Paribas, and NN Group; tool maker Techtronic Industries; chemicals producer OCI NV; business software producer SAP; defense contractor CACI International; UK grocer Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF); family entertainment operator Round One Corporation (OTCPK:RNDOF); and building products wholesaler Builders Firstsource, Inc. (BLDR)

Six equities subtracted at least -0.20% from Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund portfolio performance during Q3'2024. The most significant detractors were semiconductor and digital appliance manufacturer Samsung Electronics, U.S. internet giant Alphabet Inc., bottler Coca-Cola Icecek (OTCPK:COLZF), Charles Schwab Corporation, and energy producer/marketer Shell. We made various position size adjustments over the course of Q3'2024 for portfolio diversification purposes and to better balance the downside risk vs upside capital appreciation potential of individual positions.

Table 2 | Global Opportunities Fund Sector Weights(as of 30 Sep 2024)

Sector 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-2023 Year/Year % Change Communications Services 22% 21% 17% 16% +6% Financials 19% 20% 22% 21% -2% Consumer Discretionary 17% 15% 14% 15% +2% Information Technology 11% 12% 12% 11% - Energy (Diversified) 10% 11% 12% 13% -3% Materials 8% 7% 9% 9% -1% Industrials 8% 8% 8% 8% - Consumer Staples 3% 4% 3% 3% - Health Care 2% 3% 3% 4% -2% May not add up to 100% due to rounding. Click to enlarge

Table 2 summarizes major sector weightings within the Global Opportunities Fund equity portfolio as of 30 September 2024 and selected prior quarter ends. The increase in portfolio holdings in the communications services sector mostly reflects the strong share price increases by Meta Platforms and Alphabet along with the Q4'23 addition of Spain's Zegona Communications and the Q2'2024 addition of AT&T.

The value of the $US vis-à-vis most developed market foreign currencies declined in Q3'2024. As in prior years, we hedged a significant percentage of the foreign currency exposure of the underlying businesses of your portfolio's non-$US investments.

Incoming economic data from around the world indicate a resilient global economy. Inflation has dropped in recent quarters, now approaching prior decade levels in most developed countries. Labor market conditions remain tight, contributing to ongoing inflation in services. Political developments in the U.S. and other countries holding elections will impact financial asset prices in the remaining weeks of 2024 and into 2025. We are paying attention to the abilities of your portfolio companies to manage cost inflation and maintain profit margins consistent with our expectations.

Our Investment Framework

Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund seeks capital appreciation from a focused portfolio of global equity investments. We believe the structure of the fund-built on our core investment principles of flexibility, focus, and value-provides a durable framework for value-added investing.

We urge shareholders of the fund to maintain a long-term investment perspective rather than placing too much emphasis on return figures that are available daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. A clear example of the need to keep a longer-term investment perspective is illustrated by comparing the trailing 54-month return of Thornburg Global Opportunities fund as of 30 September 2024 [+130.9%] with the return from the single Covid onset quarter ending 31 March 2020 [-24.8%] that preceded this 54-month period. Most businesses in your portfolio have managed well through varying economic environments across business cycles. A few have potential to be much better businesses after being "fixed up." We continue to follow our core investment principles of flexibility, focus, and value, as we have since your fund's inception back in 2006.

Important Information Unless otherwise noted, the source of all data, charts, tables and graphs is Thornburg Investment Management, Inc., as of 30 September 2024. Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in smalland mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity. The views expressed are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect the views of Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. This information should not be relied upon as a recommendation or investment advice and is not intended to predict the performance of any investment or market. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objectives. Any securities, sectors, or countries mentioned are for illustration purposes only. Holdings are subject to change. Under no circumstances does the information contained within represent a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Funds invested in a limited number of holdings may expose an investor to greater volatility. Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Class I shares may not be available to all investors. Minimum investments for the I share class may be higher than those for other classes. The MSCI All Country World Index (MSCI ACWI) is a market capitalization weighted index that is representative of the market structure of 47 developed and emerging market countries in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Pacific Rim. The index is calculated with net dividends reinvested in U.S. dollars. The performance of any index is not indicative of the performance of any particular investment. Unless otherwise noted, index returns reflect the reinvestment of income dividends and capital gains, if any, but do not reflect fees, brokerage commissions or other expenses of investing. Investors may not make direct investments into any index. Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit Leading Global Asset Management Firm for Investors Worldwide. Read them carefully before investing. Thornburg Securities LLC, Distributor | 2300 North Ridgetop Road | Santa Fe, New Mexico 87506 | 877.215.1330 | www.thornburg.com Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.