Summary

  • Wheat prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical events, with the ongoing Ukraine conflict posing potential supply concerns that could lift prices in 2025 and beyond.
  • Despite a bearish trend since the 2022 record high, recent patterns suggest a potential short-term bottom in CBOT wheat prices.
  • The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread indicates abundant supplies, reducing consumer supply concerns and contributing to the bearish outlook for wheat prices.
  • The Teucrium Wheat ETF tracks CBOT wheat futures, reflecting current sentiment for higher future prices, with potential for significant upside due to geopolitical risks.
Wheat is the agricultural product that is the primary ingredient in bread that feeds people worldwide. While crude oil powers the world, wheat feeds it, making petroleum and wheat highly political commodities. Their prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical events.

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

