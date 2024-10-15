Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jessica Moore - Vice President, Investor Relations
Joaquin Duato - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Wolk - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Erik Haas - Head, Worldwide Litigation
Tim Schmid - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech
Jennifer Taubert - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine
John Reed - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D
Conference Call Participants
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets
Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Johnson & Johnson's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of the conference. This call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Johnson & Johnson. You may begin.
Jessica Moore
Hello, everyone. This is Jessica Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Welcome to our company's review of the third quarter results and our full year financial outlook for 2024.
A few logistics before we get into the details. As a reminder, you can find additional materials, including today's presentation and associated schedules on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.
Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current expectations of future events using the information available as of the date
