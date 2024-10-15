Monty Rakusen

ASML accidentally releases numbers a day early and bookings prompts selling (0:16) Goldman, BofA and Citi top forecasts. (1:38) Walgreens to close 1,200 stores. (3:10)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Semiconductor stocks are slumping, pushing the overall stock market into red after chip-equipment company ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) sandbagged traders, releasing earnings a day ahead of schedule -- and the numbers were bad.

For the year 2025, ASML lowered the net sales forecast to €30 billion to €35 billion (midpoint of €32.5 billion); previously, the company expected about €30 billion to €40 billion (estimate of €35.94 billion).

Net bookings fell 53% Q/Q to €2.63 billion euros, a far cry from the consensus of €5.4 billion.

ASML's CEO says: "While there continue to be strong developments and upside potential in AI, other market segments are taking longer to recover. It now appears the recovery is more gradual than previously expected. This is expected to continue in 2025, which is leading to customer cautiousness."

ASML is plunging more than 10%, with the major chip ETFs (SMH) (SOXX) falling around 4%. Chip giants Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMDN), and Broadcom (AVGO) are all down.

Looking to more results, a flood of numbers hit before the opening bell, with financials dominating.

Every major company issuing results premarket beat on the top and bottom lines. That’s quite a streak, but the question is whether that’s because of solid performance or lowered expectations.

Citi (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) all weighed in.

Citi topped consensus, helped by lower expenses, and the company expects to reach its full-year revenue and expense targets.

Guidance for 2024 expenses, excluding the FDIC special assessment and civil money penalties, was unchanged at $53.5-$53.8 billion vs. $54.1 billion Visible Alpha consensus. The company expects a full-year retail services average net credit loss rate at likely near the high end of 5.75%-6.25%.

While Bank of America's (BAC) earnings declined from both the previous and year-ago quarters, they topped the consensus, bolstered by net income gains in its Global Markets and Global Wealth and Investment Management businesses.

Goldman topped forecasts by a wide margin as net interest income increased.

Global Banking & Markets revenue included strong performance in equities and record quarterly net revenue in Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities financing. Asset & Wealth Management revenue benefited from record quarterly management and other fees.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as under pressure, though, as it lowered its full-year earnings outlook despite posting a better-than-expected Q3.

J&J cut its adjusted operational earnings guidance for 2024 to $9.91 per share from $10.05 at the midpoint, noting that the impact from its recent acquisition of cardiac device maker V-Wave more than offset the improved quarterly performance. But the company raised its full-year operational sales guidance to $89.6 billion in the midpoint compared to $89.4 billion previously.

And while Walgreens (WBA) sailed past consensus estimates, the focus was on store closures.

The drugstore chain said it plans to close roughly 1,200 stores over the next three years, which includes 500 in fiscal 2025 alone. Walgreens, which operates 8,700 stores in the U.S., said those closures will be "immediately accretive" to its adjusted earnings and free cash flow.

Elsewhere in today’s trading, longer rates were lower following some weak manufacturing data. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is back down to 4.05%.

The October Empire State Manufacturing index retreated 23 points to -11.9 compared to the consensus for a drop to 2.7.

Pantheon macroeconomist Samuel Tombs says the index tends to undershoot in October due to problems with seasonal adjustment, but adds: “October’s reading was the lowest for the time of the year since 2015, tentatively suggesting that conditions in the manufacturing sector are deteriorating.”

The decline in yields took some steam out of the recent dollar rally (DXY).

Looking a little more closely, FX analyst Kit Juckes of Societe Generale says: "By now, I expect everyone is used to the notion that the FX market is in thrall to the front end of rate curves. But that doesn’t prevent me from being amazed at the way the short-term moves in relative interest rates are echoed in exchange rates."

"In late September, the market was nearly pricing in 4% fed funds by the end of this year. Now it’s fully priced out one 25-bp cut and is having second thoughts about another," he adds.

In other news of note, independent members of the Medical Properties Trust (MPW) board released findings of an independent investigation into allegations made by short sellers after the Boston Globe and OCCRP resurfaced many of the same allegations in stories published on Oct. 9, 2024.

The investigation found no evidence that Medical Properties "gratuitously" overpays its operator-tenants for real estate; no evidence of improper round-tripping; and no evidence of improper recognition of "uncollectible" rent through GAAP-mandated straight-line revenue recognition.

It also concluded that neither Medical Properties nor Manolete Health has an ownership interest in any Malta property or hospital. In addition, no evidence was found that management manipulated acquisitions or other metrics to meet compensation targets.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Roth MKM named 16 software stocks for your consideration.

Chief Market Technician JC O’Hara says software has been “quietly starting to break out at the absolute level and slowly start to improve at the relative level.”

He pointed out that the breakout in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETFs (IGV) is strong and not overbought.

Among the bullish names, Datadog (DDOG) and Varonis Systems (VRNS) “have formed bearish-to-bullish reversal patterns but are not back to their former highs,” he says.

Datadog has about 40% upside to its old high, and Varonis Systems has about 25% upside to its old high.

Other names include Dropbox (DBX), DocuSign (DOCU) and HubSpot (HUBS).