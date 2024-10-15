In our last quarterly client letter, “Winter (Rate Cuts) Is Coming,” we argued that the labor market and economy had sufficiently cooled, prompting the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates for the first time in more
Q4 2024 Outlook: Let's Get Real
Summary
- In the coming month, we intend to modestly increase our exposure to risk assets, such as stocks and commodities, while reducing our bond holdings.
- Although the short-term outlook has improved, we remain wary of long-term inflation and the US fiscal situation, which will likely necessitate creative and active portfolio management to effectively navigate future volatility.
- We expect global central bank easing and fiscal stimulus to lead to economic growth reaccelerating in 2025.
Chris graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He joined Financial Sense® Wealth Management in 2005 and is their current Chief Investment Officer. He is currently pursuing the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. His professional designations include FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam. He contributes articles and Market Observations to Financial Sense and members of the trading staff.