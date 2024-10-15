The leading Korean bank, KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), has faced increased interest from many individual investors due to its oddly low valuation metrics. The stock has extremely high factor grades, with A ratings on all
KB Financial: 'Korea Discount' Not Closing, But Fundamentals Are Superior
Summary
- KB Financial Group Inc.'s stock is attracting more individual investors due to its low valuation metrics and high factor grades, with an A rating in all metrics except growth.
- Despite a 65% increase this year, KB Financial has a ~7.5X forward P/E valuation and trades at a steep discount to its tangible book value.
- Compared to US peers, KB has an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio but similar overall leverage with a potentially lower-risk deposit and loan profile.
- Korea's economy faces more significant exposure to China's economy and geopolitical risks but appears more robust than the US, with a falling unemployment and inflation rate.
- Speculators may find a hedged opportunity by pair trading KB against overvalued US banks, expecting KB's unwarranted valuation discount to close eventually.
