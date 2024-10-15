KB Financial: 'Korea Discount' Not Closing, But Fundamentals Are Superior

Oct. 15, 2024
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.87K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • KB Financial Group Inc.'s stock is attracting more individual investors due to its low valuation metrics and high factor grades, with an A rating in all metrics except growth.
  • Despite a 65% increase this year, KB Financial has a ~7.5X forward P/E valuation and trades at a steep discount to its tangible book value.
  • Compared to US peers, KB has an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio but similar overall leverage with a potentially lower-risk deposit and loan profile.
  • Korea's economy faces more significant exposure to China's economy and geopolitical risks but appears more robust than the US, with a falling unemployment and inflation rate.
  • Speculators may find a hedged opportunity by pair trading KB against overvalued US banks, expecting KB's unwarranted valuation discount to close eventually.

Seoul, South Korea Skyline

SeanPavonePhoto

The leading Korean bank, KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), has faced increased interest from many individual investors due to its oddly low valuation metrics. The stock has extremely high factor grades, with A ratings on all

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ALLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

May initiate a long position in KB over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

