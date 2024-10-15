On October 15th, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) released its Q3 result earlier than scheduled due to technical difficulties, reporting weak order growth and cutting the full-year revenue guidance due to the export restrictions to China. While
ASML Q3: Export Restrictions Started To Reflect In Financials, Buy The Dip
Summary
- Despite weak order growth and export restrictions to China, I maintain a “Buy” rating for ASML Holding N.V. with a one-year target price of US$880 per share.
- ASML's revenue growth is driven by High NA EUV products, despite a significant decline in China revenue due to geopolitical tensions and export restrictions.
- I project modest 3% revenue growth for FY25, with a 14% normalized growth rate from FY26 onwards, and anticipate no earnings surprises for FY25.
- Key risks include margin pressure from reduced China revenue and potential further export restrictions, but these headwinds are already priced into the current stock price.
