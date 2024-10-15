LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF) Q3 2024 Sales Call Transcript

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF) Q3 2024 Sales Call October 15, 2024 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Rodolphe Ozun - Director of Financial Communications
Jean-Jacques Guiony - CFO
Cécile Cabanis - Deputy CFO
Conference Call Participants
Antoine Belge - Exane BNP Paribas
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Piral Dadhania - RBC
Chiara Battistini - J.P. Morgan
Yi Zhong - AlphaValue
Ashley Wallace - Bank of America
Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley
Carole Madjo - Barclays
Thomas Chauvet - Citi
Erwan Rambourg - HSBC
Chris Gao - CLSA
Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel
Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler
Rodolphe Ozun
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to today's conference call. I'm Rodolphe Ozun, Director of Financial Communications at LVMH and with me are Jean-Jacques Guiony, our Chief Financial Officer, and Cécile Cabanis, our Deputy CFO. Cécile will start by taking you through the key highlights of the first-nine months of 2024. I will then comment on performance by business groups, after which Jean-Jacques will conclude, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.
As a reminder, certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and subject to important risk and uncertainties that could call actual results to defer materially. For these, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement, including in our press release on Slide 2 of our presentation. Turning now to our announcement, our release was issued a short while ago in both French and English and is available on the LVMH website, lvmh.com, as are the slides for today's call.
Let's now move on to today's topic, our nine-month figures, passing over to Cécile.
Cécile Cabanis
Thank you, Rodolphe, and good afternoon. Let me start directly with Slide 3 and a few broad comments on the sales evolution for the first-nine months of the year. Overall, demand has been
- Read more current LVMHF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts