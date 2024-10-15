LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF) Q3 2024 Sales Call Transcript

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF) Q3 2024 Sales Call October 15, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Rodolphe Ozun - Director of Financial Communications

Jean-Jacques Guiony - CFO

Cécile Cabanis - Deputy CFO

Antoine Belge - Exane BNP Paribas

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Piral Dadhania - RBC

Chiara Battistini - J.P. Morgan

Yi Zhong - AlphaValue

Ashley Wallace - Bank of America

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Carole Madjo - Barclays

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC

Chris Gao - CLSA

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler

Rodolphe Ozun

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to today's conference call. I'm Rodolphe Ozun, Director of Financial Communications at LVMH and with me are Jean-Jacques Guiony, our Chief Financial Officer, and Cécile Cabanis, our Deputy CFO. Cécile will start by taking you through the key highlights of the first-nine months of 2024. I will then comment on performance by business groups, after which Jean-Jacques will conclude, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.

As a reminder, certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and subject to important risk and uncertainties that could call actual results to defer materially. For these, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement, including in our press release on Slide 2 of our presentation. Turning now to our announcement, our release was issued a short while ago in both French and English and is available on the LVMH website, lvmh.com, as are the slides for today's call.

Let's now move on to today's topic, our nine-month figures, passing over to Cécile.

Cécile Cabanis

Thank you, Rodolphe, and good afternoon. Let me start directly with Slide 3 and a few broad comments on the sales evolution for the first-nine months of the year. Overall, demand has been