The 6 ETFs I'll Be Buying In 2025 (And You Might Want To Buy Them Too)

Summary

  • ETFs mitigate risks associated with individual stocks, which can suffer permanent catastrophic returns or bankruptcy, even AAA-rated companies like Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson.
  • My ZEUS Family Portfolio for 2025 will buy six ETFs, aiming for a 6.5% long-term annual withdrawal rate, including charity and living expenses.
  • Dividend-focused ETFs like SCHD and DGRW don't meet my portfolio's return potential, but growth and hedging ETFs, like the Mount Lucas managed futures ETF, offer significant benefits.
  • KMLM and CTA are gold-standard managed futures ETFs that historically rise 7% to 8% for every 10% the S&P falls during corrections.
  • VFLO is the king of deep value ETFs, using a strategy that historically delivered 19% annual returns for 33 years (beating Buffett by 4% annually) that has so far generated 26% annual returns and beaten the S&P and Nasdaq in a Mag 7-fueled rally.
Several readers asked me for an article highlighting my favorite ETFs for 2025 and beyond.

So, let me quickly walk you through the six ETFs that will make up 50% to 60% of my ZEUS Family Portfolio next year.

Why

