Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been growing their introducing broker business, attracting more brokers to its platform. Interactive Brokers is able to provide competitive pricing to their customers thanks to their business automation. I am initiating with a ‘Buy’ rating
Summary
- Interactive Brokers is growing its introducing broker business, partnering with large firms like HSBC, and offering automated trade execution and custody services.
- The company's automation technology lowers operating costs, enabling competitive pricing and improving operating margins, with employee expenses reduced to 12% of total revenue in FY23.
- Strong customer account and equity balance growth, driven by a bull market, supports a projected 20% revenue growth for the full year.
- Despite potential risks from regulatory penalties and lower interest income, I rate Interactive Brokers a 'Buy' with a one-year target price of $190 per share.
