XPeng: The Pullback Is Almost Complete - Nearing The Buy Zone
Summary
- XPeng has demonstrated its successful turnaround through growing profit margins along with the robust mass market model sales in September 2024.
- With a rich balance sheet, we believe that the automaker remains well positioned to grow its presence globally before the supposed break even point by the end of 2025.
- At the same time, readers must not forget XPEV's well diversified capabilities across the XNGP ADAS platform and the flying car, boosting its long-term growth prospects.
- Even so, with the recent rally overly fast/furious and traders already taking their gains off the table, interested investors may want to wait for the pullback to be completed.
- Given the numerous risks arising from its global expansion, Chinese ADR status, and import tariffs, XPEV is also not for the faint-hearted.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.