H&R Block: This Boring Buyback King Still Has Room To Run

Oct. 16, 2024 1:31 AM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Stock
Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
490 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • H&R Block is attractive today due to its share repurchase program, reasonable valuation, and growth potential from multiple sources.
  • Despite competition from tax software, most Americans prefer professional tax help, benefiting HRB with its strong brand and extensive locations.
  • The company has prepared 935 million tax returns since 1955 and continues to expand into financial services like Block Advisors, Wave, and Spruce.
  • Income tax returns are a stable business, growing with the overall population, with 75% of Americans receiving an average tax refund of nearly $3,000.

Street View of entrance H&R Block - tax preparation company in Vancouver

Margarita-Young

Despite shares moving up almost 40% in the last year and almost 160% in the last five years, boring tax preparation company H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is interesting today because of its attractive share repurchase program, reasonable valuation, and growth

This article was written by

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
490 Followers
Nelson retired from the corporate world at 39 and now manages his own portfolio full-time. His focus is on under covered and unappreciated Canadian dividend stocks, excellent companies at solid values which happen to pay dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News