Despite shares moving up almost 40% in the last year and almost 160% in the last five years, boring tax preparation company H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is interesting today because of its attractive share repurchase program, reasonable valuation, and growth
H&R Block: This Boring Buyback King Still Has Room To Run
Summary
- H&R Block is attractive today due to its share repurchase program, reasonable valuation, and growth potential from multiple sources.
- Despite competition from tax software, most Americans prefer professional tax help, benefiting HRB with its strong brand and extensive locations.
- The company has prepared 935 million tax returns since 1955 and continues to expand into financial services like Block Advisors, Wave, and Spruce.
- Income tax returns are a stable business, growing with the overall population, with 75% of Americans receiving an average tax refund of nearly $3,000.
