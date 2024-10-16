American Axle & Manufacturing: 7.6% Yielding Long-Term Debt Attractive For Income Investors

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
5.02K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • American Axle has shown solid financial results, increasing net sales by over $175 million and maintaining steady operating cash flow, despite industry pressures.
  • The company is effectively managing its debt, using free cash flow to pay down foreign credit facilities and debt maturing in 2026.
  • Risks include a potential drop in automotive demand, but AXL's expanding gross margin and debt reduction efforts provide a buffer against downturns.
  • The decline in bond prices offers a great entry point for income investors, with the 2028 bonds providing a higher income yield, but 2029 bonds providing a higher yield to maturity.

Workers inspecting large number of axles on shelving unit in car plant

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is an automobile parts supplier that manufactures auto parts for a broad range of vehicle models within the automotive industry. Last year, I wrote about how

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
5.02K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News