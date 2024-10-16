In my last analysis of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), it was clear to me that the company was overvalued based on its fundamentals. However, despite this, the stock has increased by 45% since the article. Although it may be disappointing to lose out on
Palantir Q3 Preview: I Have Strong Expectations, But It's Time To Sell
Summary
- Palantir is significantly overvalued, with a forward EV-to-sales ratio of 34 and a forward price-to-cash-flow ratio of 111.3, making it a high-risk investment.
- Despite expected strong Q3 results - I estimate 35% year-over-year normalized EPS growth and $710 million in revenue - the current valuation is unsustainable.
- The Company's commercial revenue growth, driven by its AI Platform and boot camps, is promising, but its reliance on wartime economics poses long-term risks.
- Given the speculative nature of its current valuation, consider selling PLTR stock now, as a significant correction is likely.
