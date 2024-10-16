The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is a REIT that focuses on malls and shopping centers. Interestingly, while many REITs yield close to short-term interest rates (4.5% to 5%), MAC yields about 3.8% as I write this. As lower rates imply a
Macerich: Old Retail Is Fading
Summary
- Macerich is a REIT focused on malls and shopping centers, currently yielding 3.8%, with no clear growth story.
- Management aims to reduce debt by $2B through asset sales, but this likely means revenue and cash flows will decline in the near term.
- E-commerce growth and the shift from brick-and-mortar retail present significant challenges, making MAC's turnaround and profitable growth uncertain.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.