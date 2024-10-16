T-Mobile: Back In Time First, And Then A Look Forward

Oct. 16, 2024 8:00 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stock
Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Markets are led by sentiment, not fundamentals, with fear and greed dictating key turning points and price trends. We share our case study of TMUS to exemplify this.
  • Elliott Wave Theory and Fibonacci ratios guide our TMUS analysis, proving effective across various timeframes.
  • TMUS is expected to consolidate and pull back, with a potential correction to the $161-$173 level in the coming months.
  • Investors could consider hedging strategies in TMUS, adjusting these based on individual risk tolerance and goals.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Caucasian businessman standing on wrist watch

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

What Truly Moves Markets?

We follow the fundamentals with Lyn Alden. Fundamentals are important. However, they typically will frame a thesis for a 3 to 5 year

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
10.01K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News