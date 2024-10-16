Herb Stein famously said that if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. If ever there was a major country that was in the process of learning this lesson, it has to be China with the bursting of its property and
A Chinese Cautionary Tale For The United States
Summary
- China's property and credit market bubble has burst, leading to significant economic challenges and slowed growth projections.
- Most of China’s major property developers, including most notably Evergrande and Country Garden, have defaulted on their loans.
- China’s current economic misfortunes should serve as a wake-up call to us that high debt levels can lead to serious long-term economic troubles.
