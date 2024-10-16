TotalEnergies: Q3 Likely Weaker But Dual-Pillar Growth Story Remains Intact
Summary
- Q3 results previewed weaker as refining margins seen down 66% from Q2. Also factoring in lower liquids prices and weaker trading, we estimate Q3 CFO down 8% q/q.
- Yet, we remain highly positive on Total's midterm outlook with mgmt guiding for ~7% FCF/sh CAGR through 2030, materially above Shell and BP.
- This is supported by Integrated Power becoming FCF-positive by 2028 and production growing at ~3% annually, potentially making Total the largest European major by the end of the decade.
- First Suriname development officially FID'ed with first oil expected by 2028, costs are up slightly yet remain highly competitive vs recent offshore projects at peers.
- We reiterate our Overweight rating but lower our price target to $70/sh on weaker Q3 results, implying ~12% total return potential including 5% in dividends.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.