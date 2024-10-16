Earnings season has just begun, with 6% of the companies in the S&P 500 Index having reported earnings so far. S&P 500 earnings growth for the third quarter is currently expected to be 4.1%. However, there are significant differences between sectors - technology
Early Earnings Calls Indicate A Resilient U.S. Economy
Summary
- As of Oct. 11, 30 companies in the S&P 500 Index reported third-quarter earnings, showing some positive trends in the making.
- Company comments indicate that the US economy appears to be in good shape, powered by higher-income consumers and strong corporate balance sheets.
- There are significant differences in the expectations for specific sectors, so we’ll be watching closely to see how the earnings trends evolve.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.