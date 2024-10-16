Japan's New Prime Minister Should Provide Continuity

Summary

  • Shigeru Ishiba, elected head of Japan's LDP and new PM, pledges to continue predecessor Kishida's economic policies, including wage increases and corporate reforms.
  • Ishiba's softened stance on monetary policy suggests continued accommodative measures until Japan overcomes deflation, reducing immediate risks of aggressive rate hikes.
  • Despite political divisions and potential changes to the U.S.-Japan security pact, Ishiba's continuity in economic policies may reassure global investors and support Japan's economic revitalization.

By Kei Okamura

Despite initial market jitters, political veteran Shigeru Ishiba seems likely to carry the torch of Japan's economic revitalization.

On September 27, Shigeru Ishiba Shigeru Ishiba was elected head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), leading to his

