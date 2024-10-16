Wall Street Breakfast: Surprise Jitters

What else is happening...

Meta (META) must face lawsuits over profiting from youth social media addiction.



United Airlines (UAL) beats Q3 estimates as it sheds 'unprofitable capacity'.



Qualcomm (QCOM) to wait until after US election to make Intel decision.



Fund managers move away from defensive sectors and rotate into cyclicals.



Google (GOOGL) Cloud says Nvidia Blackwell line 'running in our labs'.



LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) trades lower after China weakness drags down results.



Consumers see higher probability of missing debt payments in next 3 months.



Tesla (TSLA) lands key approval in Germany as it looks to ramp up production.



Bitcoin hits 2-month high above $67k after ‘monster’ inflows into spot ETFs.



Harris or Trump? Shouldn’t matter for markets – Oppenheimer.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -1.8%. Hong Kong -0.2%. China +0.1%. India -0.4%.



In Europe, at midday, London +0.6%. Paris -0.6%. Frankfurt -0.6%.



Futures at 6:15, Dow -0.1%. S&P flat. Nasdaq +0.1%. Crude -0.2% at $70.43. Gold +0.7% to $2,696.50. Bitcoin +2.9% to $67,608.



Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.01%.

Today's Economic Calendar

07:00 AM MBA Mortgage Applications

08:30 AM Import/Export Prices

11:00 AM Treasury Buyback Announcement

2:00 PM Treasury Buyback Results



