UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) tumbled 8.1% after reporting its Q3-2024 financial results, as its guidance fell short of expectations, but such a drop may not be justified. Either way, the stock looks reasonably priced right now, especially given the company's reliability
UnitedHealth Stock Plunges After Earnings, But It's A Buy Now
Summary
- UnitedHealth Group's stock fell 8.1% despite beating Q3 estimates due to conservative 2024 and 2025 EPS guidance. However, I rate it as a Buy.
- The company's long-term EPS growth target of 13-16% is achievable, supported by the company's strong track record.
- UNH's current valuation is attractive, trading at a P/E ratio that aligns with historical trends, suggesting potential for double-digit annual returns based on expected EPS growth.
- Risks include regulatory changes and cybersecurity threats, but the company's stability and reasonable valuation make up for this.
