Arch Capital: Navigating Insurance Cycles With Strong Pricing Power
Summary
- The U.S. property and casualty market is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, favoring Arch's diversified portfolio.
- In Q2 2024, ACGL's mortgage insurance segment maintained high credit quality, with 69.5% of new loans having FICO scores above 740.
- A 50-basis-point drop in interest rates could increase the Company's fixed-income portfolio by approximately $378 million.
- Arch Capital's forward P/E ratio is expected to decline to 11.78 by 2026, signaling an earnings growth potential.
